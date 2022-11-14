Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

NFLX opened at $290.13 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

