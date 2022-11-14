Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 152.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,818 shares of company stock worth $16,995,953. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $815.60 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $848.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $745.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

