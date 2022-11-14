Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of PubMatic worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 47.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 368.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $2,512,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

PubMatic Trading Up 5.0 %

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,010. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PUBM opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $839.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.79. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

PubMatic Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.