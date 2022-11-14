Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $394.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $703.65. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

