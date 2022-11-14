Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $7.40 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,652 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.