Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $8.74 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,280 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Farfetch worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.