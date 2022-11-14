Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tapestry worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of TPR opened at $35.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

