Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 77,720 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,720 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,809,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,089,000 after acquiring an additional 442,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 95.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after buying an additional 958,016 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.81.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 4.6 %

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.