Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.68

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 881.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,882,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

