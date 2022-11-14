Insider Buying: Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,229.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00.

Applied Blockchain Trading Up 0.4 %

APLD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Applied Blockchain by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Applied Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

