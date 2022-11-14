Insider Buying: Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Purchases £49,441.42 in Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) insider Steve Murray bought 18,587 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £49,441.42 ($56,927.37).

Steve Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Steve Murray sold 47,960 shares of Chesnara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.06), for a total value of £127,573.60 ($146,889.58).

Shares of LON CSN opened at GBX 276 ($3.18) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 38.06. Chesnara plc has a 1-year low of GBX 253.63 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 334.40 ($3.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £414.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1,533.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 125.44%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

