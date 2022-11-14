Insider Buying: Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$100,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,260.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EDV traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,101. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12-month low of C$22.77 and a 12-month high of C$35.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDV shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,280.25.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

