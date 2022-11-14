Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires 30,003 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 30,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £34,503.45 ($39,727.63).

On Friday, November 4th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 14,628 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £17,261.04 ($19,874.54).

On Friday, October 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 1,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £1,845 ($2,124.35).

On Friday, September 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £36,900 ($42,487.05).

On Friday, September 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 29,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £37,410 ($43,074.27).

Shares of LON KBT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 115 ($1.32). 8,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.44 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.90. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 181 ($2.08).

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

