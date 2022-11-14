Insider Buying: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,849,443 shares in the company, valued at $514,247,215. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 2,110.83%. Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

