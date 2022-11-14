Insider Buying: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Rating) Director Thomas Craig Liston bought 50,000 shares of Tantalus Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,963.25.

Shares of Tantalus Systems stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.85. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.16. Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.74 and a 1-year high of C$2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Tantalus Systems from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. The company offers TRUEdge Communication Modules, a Linux-based platform that is integrated into networked devices, including meters, sensors, controllers, and switches deployed across the utility's distribution grid for real-time two-way secure communication of operational information; Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet) Infrastructure Devices for collecting near real-time data and controlling endpoints to enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of their distribution grids; and TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a fiber-to-the-home solution.

