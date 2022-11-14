Insider Selling: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) COO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,655. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.35. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdaptHealth Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

