Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.
Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %
Analog Devices stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.80.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
