Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.80.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.