Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Sells 454 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) CFO Karin L. Bell sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $13,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.