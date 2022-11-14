Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 279,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Cohu alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. abrdn plc lifted its position in Cohu by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 629,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,535,000 after purchasing an additional 615,899 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 465,777 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cohu by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after purchasing an additional 316,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 187,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cohu

Several research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

