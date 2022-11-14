Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder Sells 1,700,000 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $24,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 5,866 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,911.60.
- On Thursday, October 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 80,249 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,817.08.
- On Tuesday, October 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,663 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $125,908.89.
- On Monday, September 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 11,192 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $142,474.16.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,635 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $20,846.25.
Lazydays Price Performance
LAZY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
