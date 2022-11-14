Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 503 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.84, for a total transaction of $118,124.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,500,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,713,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.31. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,197. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Morningstar

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

