Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.80. 3,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.58 and a 1 year high of $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

About NV5 Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.