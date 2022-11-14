Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Sells 112,508 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 112,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $237,391.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,825,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,667.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 357,529 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $736,509.74.

On Thursday, October 6th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 11,771 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $19,775.28.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $71,920.00.

Usio Price Performance

Shares of Usio stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 172,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,410. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USIO shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Recommended Stories

