Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,185,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 16th, Philip Liang sold 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $47,625.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Philip Liang sold 7,600 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $32,528.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $53,504.64.
- On Friday, September 9th, Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $35,692.51.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.67. 3,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,479. The stock has a market cap of $446.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 1,429.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 140,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
