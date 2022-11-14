Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$229.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$223.45.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$158.00 and a 12 month high of C$209.57. The stock has a market cap of C$33.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$199.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$189.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

