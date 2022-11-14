IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.03) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 295 ($3.40) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.53) to GBX 320 ($3.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 317 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,981.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.01. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 610.50 ($7.03).

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

