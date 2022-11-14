Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.88. 1,008,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,674,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

