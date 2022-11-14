Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,007 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 998,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,674,082. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

