Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the October 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 11,275 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $33,261.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,303.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 64,528 shares of company stock valued at $169,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,331. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

