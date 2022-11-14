Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.68.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$12.50. The company had a trading volume of 120,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,690. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.79 and a 12-month high of C$17.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

