Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.79.

Shares of INTU opened at $408.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.