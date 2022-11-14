Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 811,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $162,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $265.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

