Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 7.3 %

INUV stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.