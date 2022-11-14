Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Down 31.0% in October

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.33. 3,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,082. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $25.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

