Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Performance
DBV traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
