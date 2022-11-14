Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Performance

DBV traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

