Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 14th (ALE, ALFNF, AMD, AMPS, ASML, ATLKY, BEEM, BZ, BZLYF, COLD)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 14th:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a positive rating. The firm currently has $850.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $510.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna currently has $850.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $510.00.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. HC Wainwright currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.50.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.70.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have €34.00 ($34.00) price target on the stock.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

