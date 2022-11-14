Investors Buy High Volume of Canoo Put Options (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 23,401 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 21% compared to the average volume of 19,349 put options.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,176.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,176.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $422,022.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,398,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,773 shares of company stock worth $428,281 over the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOEV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 802,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,205. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. Canoo has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $428.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOEV. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

