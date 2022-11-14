IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of IOBT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.96. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,322. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

About IO Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOBT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

