Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 6.9%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 27,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,044,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

