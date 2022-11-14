IPVERSE Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $11,197.51 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00599362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.48 or 0.31230741 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000088 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

