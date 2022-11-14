iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.84% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.
iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $58.30 on Monday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating).
