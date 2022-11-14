iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,500 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $354,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 162,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 96,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AGG traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $96.31. 92,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,444,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.