iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $252,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 162,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 104,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

