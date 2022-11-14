iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Stock Performance

ACWV opened at $95.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.