iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Increased by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

