iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $122,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

BATS:EFG traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.14. 930,833 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

