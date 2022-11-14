iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 432,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,800,028 shares.The stock last traded at $24.83 and had previously closed at $24.83.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

