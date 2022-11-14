iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,428,000 after buying an additional 158,565 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,638,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $186.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.