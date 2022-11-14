iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $109.92 during trading on Monday. 1,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.75 and a 12-month high of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 330.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7,124.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 76,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

