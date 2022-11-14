iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Reduced by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 361,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 237,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.45. The company had a trading volume of 100,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.85 and its 200 day moving average is $239.73. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $291.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

